Canelo vs. Saunders, at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday on DAZN

Boxing fans will be able to enjoy new content and events live on DAZN this week. The global sports streaming platform will broadcast the match between Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez Y Billy Joe Saunders early morning from Saturday to Sunday, May 9, in an evening that will begin on DAZN at 02:00. In addition, the platform presents a new DAZN Originals: «Canelo towards greatness», a report that reviews all the details of the Mexican boxer’s career, as before his fight.

After beating Avni Yildirim In just three rounds, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KO) is back in the ring to face Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KO). The Mexican fighter will stake his WBA and WBC super middleweight titles against the British boxer’s WBO title.

For his part, Saunders comes to the fight after having defeated his compatriot Martin Murray, with the aim of defeating Canelo and becoming the undisputed champion in what will be the most important fight of his professional career.

DAZN will experience an evening full of emotion with impressive fights, such as the fight for the world light flyweight title between Elwin soto Y Katsunari takayama, or the fight for the Intercontinental Super welterweight title, which will face Kieron Conway against Souleymane Cissokho. The users of the platform will be able to follow the entire Main Card of the event live and on demand after its broadcast, with the help of Jaime Ugarte Y Emilio Marquiegui.

On-demand boxing content on DAZN

In addition, they can now access the DAZN Originals “Canelo towards greatness”, a report that offers an intimate look at one of the most successful fighters of all time. This documentary introduces Canelo to a new audience of fans and allows his fans to learn more about who Saúl is.

“Canelo towards greatness” reviews the trajectory of the Mexican boxer, from his beginnings in the ring, with the participation of great characters such as Eddy Reynoso, his coach; Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing; Richard Schaefer, boxing promoter; and Chris Mannix, boxing announcer, among others.

The new DAZN Originals recalls the most important fights of Canelo’s career and highlights the fights that helped him achieve fame at the top of the ring and is now available on the platform.