Canelo vs. Saunders and an eye for an eye

Christian teruel

@Chris_Le_Gabach

Photo: Brand

After the fight between Canelo Y Saunders, and like every fight, especially the Mexican one, the ban was opened for critics, fans and journalists. All within their respectable criteria, they saw the fight in a way and they tell it from their perspective. What is not respectable, or at least understandable, is how they dismiss English as a lack of guts for not continuing with an orbital fracture. I believe that it is enough to show your courage, check aside, to cross the Atlantic to measure yourself at the best in the division with everything against you: public, media and, who knows if you judge too.

Recently, we had a scenario similar to what happened in Canelo vs. Saunders in the heavyweight duel for the British, Commonwealth and European Championships between Daniel Dubois Y Joe joyce. The first, ended up kneeling before an injury also in the eye, which could cost him his vision. Coming from a season in which misfortune has taken its toll on boxers in the ring, it was an act of responsibility and common sense rather than cowardice. Something that connects with Billy Joe Saunders, who said after that act, that before giving up he would prefer to leave the ring “Face up and without a pulse”. Lack of class that, for example, Dubois did wish Saunders a speedy recovery.

You don’t have to go back to the days of bare knuckle boxing to see reckless courage. Many give a recent example of Inoue beating Nonito with an orbital fracture like the Englishman’s two years ago, although most surely lack the experience and empathy necessary to judge.

I do not consider myself such a tough guy nor have I experienced a similar situation to criticize that. And although the opinion is free and free, you have to know how to use it. Above all, when it comes to assessing the health status of others. Of course, what the Japanese did is to be admired, but because of his talent and respect and opinion with criteria, it is more the exception than the rule.

I don’t know if I’m getting too hippie or Christian with age, but I don’t like to see the inks charge against Saunders, wishing him everything bad. It is precisely to become like him. Or even worse. The Briton is not my saint, since his attitude is far from just being made an English knight, but from an educated being. But if we ask and want respect, you have to start with yourself, as Dubois has done well.

And not behaving precisely like some detractors of Billy Joe, among them Chris Eubank Jr. A boxer who lost against him and who welcomes someone else’s misfortune and a victory that he could not achieve because, to begin with, he is not just a couple of steps below that level, but the entire staircase.

Centuries and centuries have passed since ancient Babylonian times the law of Talion, that eye for an eye within the Code of Hammurabi, was applied. And I think it is time for the passage of time not only to show technological advances but also of consciousness and humanity.