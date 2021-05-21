Canelo vs Plant: Caleb Plant already thinks about Canelo Álvarez: “It’s the fight that the fans want”

Plant is already thinking about the fight against Canelo.

The fight the world is waiting for is Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant to unify the titles in the super middleweight and the American already talks about confirming the fight.

“There has never been an undisputed super middleweight champion, so I feel like our two teams are going to sit here soon to make it work. It’s not just a fight we want, it’s a fight the fans want too. “ Plant stated.

On possible venues for the fight, Caleb added: “I know Texas is one of the places right now because it’s pretty open, but so is Vegas. We have MGM and Allegiant Stadium. And there hasn’t been a big boxing match there yet, so that would be part of the story. “

“Boxing is something I have dedicated my life to, I have sacrificed a lot for this. I’m not going to go in with the mindset that I’m happy to be here or happy to be a part of it. I’m going to come in with a winning attitude. “

Plant notes that he is not afraid of the Mexican fighter: “He has a lot of experience at this high level. His has about fifty-six fights, but if we are honest, Those first forty were in Mexico, and many times we send people there to obtain victories that cannot obtain victories here “, Plant said.

“A lot of people when they think of this fight, they think of the name, but andor I am not fighting against the name, I am fighting against man and man is human “, concluded.