Canelo vs. Plant and Eddie Hearn must agree with al Haymon, no less

Negotiations for the Saúl Canelo Álvarez fight against Caleb Plant, in a unification of all the super middleweight belts have begun and it is not known how they will end. The offer to Caleb Plant was made or will be presented by Eddie Hearn who in turn represents Team Canelo at the negotiating table. It is certainly not the same to negotiate with your own boxers, as was the case with Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, than to do it with an American fighter, to top it off, under contract with Al Haymon and PBC.

Plant already warned that he aspires to 10 million dollars, at least and, to begin with. Which says little, but says a lot and leaves a lot of nonsense subject to free imagination. If ten million is the floor, it will be necessary to see what is between the floor and the ceiling. And that’s what this exercise is about, from the minute (6:36) we immerse ourselves in everything that the Plant team can place on the discussion table, starting with the inevitable clauses and ending with Lady Gaga and J Balvin, between other points of discussion before signing contracts.

In this monologue we analyze all the possible scenarios of the discussion and the ‘coarse sand trip’ that Eddie Hearn will have to push in his debut as a negotiator on American soil and under the rules of (maybe his employer?) Canelo Alvarez on the one hand and Al Haymon on the other.