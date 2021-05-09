Canelo unified the three belts of the supermedia

The Mexican Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) clinched all three super middleweight belts, WBC-WBA-WBO, by dethroning the hitherto WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-1, 14 KO) for abandoning him at the start of the ninth round.

It was a fight of some difficulty for Canelo, who saw how Saunders went from less to more and was confident in a distance in which it was difficult for the Mexican to enter at times. But Canelo was hitting the body with power, something that was reducing the ability of the English. The Mexican did a methodical and unhurried work that achieved his final goal, collecting the fruit of his work throughout the rounds of the unified champion.

In the eighth round, a brilliant dodge and hook action to the face, probably fractured Saunders’ cheekbone, which reached his bruised corner. There they had to feel the sinking of the bone and chose to leave.

At the time of abandonment, a judge gave Canelo 77-75 and the other two 78-74.

Canelo’s strength was impressive, which was undermining the mobility and resistance of Saunders, who despite everything had outstanding moments of good jab work and practical movements, giving him the judges three, two and two rounds.

It seems that it is confirmed that Canelo will try to unify the four crowns in September against the North American Caleb Plant.