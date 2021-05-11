Canelo, the phenomenon, the Mexican Bo Jackson

Mauricio Sulaimán / Memories of José Sulaimán / Opinion El Heraldo de México

Last Saturday there was a majestic act, having a Dallas Cowboys stadium full, to the available capacity, to undertake the long-awaited return of sports fans, after a year of anguish and uncertainty caused by COVID- 19.

It is cause for celebration that a Mexican has been the protagonist of this act, and will surely be the benchmark for years to come, when it comes to what happened in the times of this pandemic.

Seventy-three thousand souls packed Dallas Cowboys Stadium and witnessed a superb demonstration of who is the best fighter in the world at this moment.

A unique, electrifying atmosphere, the traditional wave, created by fans; the spectacular entrance, with the act of the Aguilar, and the explosion of joy with the spectacular knockout, after an eighth round that will remain to be remembered. Canelo he crushed his English opponent and is one step away from achieving his goal of unifying the super middle division titles.

One of the questions that commonly circulates among media and experts is where it is Saul Alvarez within the lists of the best in history; For this, it is necessary to specify some considerations that allow us to have a more solid analysis of the subject and not only be based on individual appreciation or tastes.

There are several criteria to evaluate with facts and numbers:

Record: Obviously gives a visual overview of a race; El Canelo has a record of 56 won fights, one loss, two draws, with 38 KO’s; even though there are at least five fights that are not considered in his official record.

Championships obtained: Saúl conquered a variety of filial titles by WBC, from an early age. He won the junior world title, the NABF and the silver super welterweight title, as well as the following world championships:

ORGANISM WEIGHT

WBC Superwelter

WBA Superwelter

WBC Medium, suede Miguel Cotto

WBC Medium, suede G. Golovkin

WBA Medium

IBF Medium

WBC Super middle, suede Callum smith

WBA Supermedium

WBO Supermedia

WBO Semicomplete

Number of world championship fightsl: He has 20 starting fights to this day.

Level of opposition: The quality of the opponents you have faced is a prominent factor, and a significant number of world champions appear on the list.

Saul has faced 19 monarchs; Among them are: Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Gennady GGG Golovkin, Amir Khan, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, Danny Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Julio César Chávez Jr., Rocky Fielding, Billy Joe Saunders, and their only defeat to date was Eight years ago, when he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Experience and years at high levels of competition: He has already a decade established as an elite boxer

Popularity: Its drag is massive, and it has the worldwide recognition of being the best pound for pound of the moment.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez continues to build his legacy, and he still has several years to accumulate more triumphs, so that the day he ends his career in the ring, his place in the history of Mexican and world boxing can be determined.

Saúl Álvarez won a new sash, and also the Mestizo Belt awarded by the WBC. Photo: AFP

The cinnamon He is a great athlete who excels in various disciplines. Apart from his greatness as a boxer, he is a lover of horses, dominating this difficult activity in an important way.

He is obsessed with golf, already reaching important levels, and even considering a professional career in that sport. He plays soccer and baseball very well; in short, it can be considered that we have at Bo jackson Mexican.

Don José Sulaimán and his son Mauricio, along with the Dallas Cowgirls at the Texas stadium. Photo: Courtesy

The Dallas Cowboys Stadium was inaugurated causing a worldwide commotion due to its spectacularity, its majestic screen and the significance of being the home of one of the most important teams in the world of sports.

When Antonio Margarito placeholder image fought against Manny pacquiao, I was lucky enough to accompany my dad to the press conference right there at the stadium.

While sitting on the podium, suddenly the famous Cowgirls make their appearance on stage; obviously I looked towards them and with the great surprise of seeing that one smiled at me … Then Mr Jose She told me: “Oh my boy, don’t get excited, they have by contract the obligation to smile at all times.”

