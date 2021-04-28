Canelo talks about De La Hoya, Covid, Mayweather and Fear of living in Mexico

Boxing superstar Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez reveals for the first time that he was responsible for negotiating the release of his kidnapped brother, suspects that local police may have been involved, and spends less and less time in Mexico due to security concerns.

On this weekend’s episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the historically private athlete invited Graham Bensinger to his Guadalajara ranch and also spoke about his family, his battle with COVID-19 just six weeks before his last fight ( against Yildirim), and a request he made to his brothers after his brother’s murder charges.

Additionally, Canelo shares harsh criticism towards Oscar De La Hoya and the entire Golden Boy Promotions team, and talks about hypothetically knocking out Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The episode also features the first video tour of Canelo’s Guadalajara mansion and horse ranch, as well as scathing comments toward the only opponent he doesn’t respect.

Canelo reveals that in 2018 he spent three days privately negotiating the release of his kidnapped brother, just days before a fight in New York, and that he was unable to go to the police for help because he suspects they were involved.

CANELO: For three days I negotiated with those idiots to let him go. Three days … And I also had to fight that Saturday, and a thousand interviews and everything and nobody knew anything about this … They see me up there and say: ‘Wow, it’s very easy’. But nothing is easy in this life. Everything is difficult….

BENSINGER: Did you have to involve the police or not?

CANELO: No, no, never. Because, it’s even hard in Mexico … Because maybe they were involved in that situation.

BENSINGER: Oh. Did you feel that this had happened, that the police were involved, or were you just not sure?

CANELO: I think so.

BENSINGER: But that probably worries you because the rest of your family is here… Would you like to move them to the United States?

CANELO: I would like [hacerlo], but it’s difficult. They have their life here in Mexico. I can not do it.

–

Canelo also spoke more broadly about security concerns while in Mexico and that he is spending less time in his native country.

CANELO: I have security here because of people who can be greedy, those who steal at traffic lights. There is a lot of insecurity, a lot of insecurity. That’s why I’m not much in Mexico anymore, because it’s not safe. Worse still for me and my family… And the government is not worried about this. They are worried about other things.

–

Canelo first claims he received COVID earlier this year, just six weeks before his fight with Avni Yildirim in late February.

CANELO: I started first without a sense of smell or taste. I took the test and had to be in isolation for 15 days, because my wife had it too. But I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t really feel anything. I had no other symptoms except what I said: no taste, no smell. But I got COVID, and after I recovered, I did the test again. I went to San Diego and trained for only a month.

–

Canelo talks about helping to prove the innocence of his brother, Víctor Manuel ‘Palettes’ Álvarez, in the face of the murder allegations in 2012, and the subsequent request to his brothers:

CANELO: It was very difficult because the public figure is me, right? I always try to tell my brothers and sisters, when they say to me, ‘I love you so much.’ I said, ‘That’s good. It’s good that you love me very much. But if you love me, don’t do stupid things. Because the person they are going to chase, the one who will be affected, will be me. So, it was very difficult for me at the time when they accused him… We proved that it was not true, but imagine that they accuse your brother of killing someone.

–

Canelo claims he was less experienced and less mature when he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, and that he knocked out Floyd in a hypothetical fight where they fought each other in their prime.

CANELO: He wouldn’t want anything to do with me. If we were both at our best, our best, he would have nothing to do with me. Nothing … would knock him out.

Canelo later dismisses the upcoming Logan Paul-Mayweather exhibition fight, but says the obvious result is another Mayweather win.

BENSINGER: What do you think of his fight against Logan Paul?

CANELO:… It’s about making money, that’s all… It’s really not relevant at all… It’s stupid.

BENSINGER: Who do you think wins?

CANELO: I think even the question is offensive: Mayweather, obviously.

–

Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions parted ways in November, after 15 years together. Recently, De La Hoya told DAZN that he could see a reunion in the future: “I had a fighter who in the past, in all those 20 years, he was not happy. But I’m pretty sure I’ll work with him again. I do not have any doubt. I mean, look, people always think that the grass is greener on the other side. “

Canelo’s strong words while speaking to Bensinger say otherwise:

CANELO: Look, I don’t like to talk about people a lot, but I’ve always been a very loyal person. And I was very loyal, always with Golden Boy. [De La Hoya] It is not Golden Boy. It does nothing in Golden Boy. He worries about drinking and being involved in other things… Decisions are made by other people. When Richard Schaefer left Golden Boy, he took all the fighters… And he also wanted to take me, and I was the only fighter who stayed with Golden Boy, because I am a loyal man. But then later I understood why everyone had left and why Richard Schaefer left. Because those who are in Golden Boy, they only seek their own benefit, not the benefit of the boxer.

–