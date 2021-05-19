Canelo surprises fans with a photo next to Vicente Fernández

The current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, is taking a small vacation, this after his triumph over BJ Saunders, the Tapatío surprised his fans with a photo next to the singer, Vicente Fernández.

Canelo He is enjoying a well-deserved vacation, so he took time to visit one of the most beloved singers in Mexico, he is Vicente Fernandez.

The boxer shared on his account instagram the photo in which you can see both having a quiet moment, said stamp was accompanied by the message: “With my idol.”

It is well known that Canelo is a faithful admirer of the music of Vicente Fernandez, He even had the detail of giving her a belt from WBC, by way of detail.







For now Canelo hopes that negotiations with Caleb Plant come out well and thus be able to unify the 168-pound scepters in the month of September.

