Canelo spoke of his retirement and left a shocking message

The current 168-pound monarch, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, already haunts his mind retirement in a few years, acknowledges that there are still fights to be made and that fans want to see, but, He made it clear that hanging up the gloves will only be one thing that he will miss the most.

In interview, Canelo, noted that he has some more active years in the ring, but, the retirement it’s already running through your head.

“I always feel very proud when I walk (to the ring), my skin turns red and it crosses my mind to win, in order to stay at the level I am at. It will be one of the moments that I will miss the most when I retire, walking to the ring. It is something very beautiful, it is an inexplicable feeling ”, he commented.

Even, that he is also going to miss the blows a lot, but, of those there are very few that manage to hit it.

“Seven more years old. I speak because at some point I have to withdraw (…) It may be that I will miss the blows, because they give me very few (laughing) ”, he concluded.

