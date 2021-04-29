Canelo shows for the first time the luxuries he has in his mansion in Guadalajara

For the first time the current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, He showed the world the luxuries he has in his mansion located in Guadalajara, Mexico. Cars, paintings, horses, etc., are just some of the objects that can be observed.

Through the interview with the channel Youtube, In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Canelo showed the luxuries that he has in his mansion in Mexico.

At first, the place looks very luxurious with the facade of the house, but, already inside it keeps great memories and treasures that Canelo was building throughout his career as a boxer.

Cars of the year, horses, paintings and trophies, are some of the objects seen in the video.

Canelo will enter the ring on May 8or before Billy Joe Saunders with the aim of unifying the scepters of the OMB, AMB and WBC.

