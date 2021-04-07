Canelo sends shocking message about third fight with Golovkin

One of the fights that boxing fans want to see is the third match between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the Kazakh, Gennady Golovkin, in this regard the current champion of 168 pounds sent a shocking messageand that could set the tone for such a fight to take place.

Asked about whether the third lawsuit with Gennady Golovkin, Canelo, sent an important message to the fans.

“What he represents is good business, so if they offer me something really good, maybe the third fight can happen,” he explained. Canelo in interview.

In addition, Canelo I make it clear that “GGG” it is no longer challenging and would only be good business.

“But for me, no, because he does not represent any challenge for me,” explained the Mexican.

For now Canelo focuses on facing next month to BJ Saunder, with this, to unify the scepters of 168 pounds.

Show Player