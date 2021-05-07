Canelo sends death threat to BJ Saunders

Tired of the rudeness of his rival, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, got fed up with the british attitude, Billy Joe Saunders, so he sent him a strong message which he claims he will rip his head off.

In an interview with TV Azteca, Canelo, he mentioned that he is going to tear off the head of BJ SaundersThis after the attitude shown prior to their meeting.

The nonsense is nothing more than a reflection that he is not a good person, he wants to put a special touch to the fight and they are only making me want to rip his head off, “he said.

Likewise, mHe declared that it is not a challenge to face itBut, take their meeting seriously.

“For me it is one more day at the office, it’s my routine. I perceive him insecurity, in the end it will be just him and me on top of the ring, “he concluded.

