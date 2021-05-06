Canelo sends controversial message to BJ Saunders

The last press conference prior to the fight between the Mexican, Sául “Canelo” Álvarez, and the british, Billy Joe Saunders, He set the last log on the fire and that is because the Mexican launched a controversial and strong message to his rival.

During the press conference, Canelo, He assured that the fight with Saunders It is only paperwork, at least that is what he implied.

“I have been involved in many important fights, but it’s one more day at the office. I come to win boxing is part of my life. I came to win, ”he explained.

He even pointed out that his skills are better than a few years ago, therefore he is going for everything to win.

I am ready for this fight. Saunders He’s very skilled, left-handed, but I’m not the same as 6 or 7 years ago. I am more mature and there is less to prove it “

