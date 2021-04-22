Canelo-Saunders Press Conference

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders paused their training for the big fight to speak alongside Eddie Hearn in a virtual press conference ahead of their WBC / WBA / WBO super middleweight unification clash on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. , Texas, on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez: “I feel at my best. I’m going to win, without a doubt ”.

Billy Joe Saunders: “It is an inherited fight for what is at stake. It is the pinnacle, the top of the mountain ”.

The combat will have a special WBC belt made by artisans from the State of Mexico, ¨El Mestizo Belt¨, one of a kind made with pita, a shiny, fine and resistant fiber that grows in the magueys.