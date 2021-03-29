Canelo-Saunders confirmed with 60,000 spectators

Despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, more than 60,000 people are expected to attend the super middleweight title unification fight among boxers. Canelo Alvarez placeholder image and Billy Joe Saunders, on May 8 in Arlington (Texas, USA), as announced by the promoter Eddie hearn.

As a result of the 100% reopening of all activities and businesses, without limitation, in the second most populous state in the United States, where the use of a mask is not mandatory, this event organized in the AT&T Stadium, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), It could be the one that brings together the most people in a long time in a stadium, since Covid-19 has shaken the world of professional sports in North America.

“Bringing more than 60,000 fans to this iconic stadium this year is a dream come true. We look forward to providing fans with a memorable moment and celebration of the ‘Cinco de Mayo’ (National Day of Mexico) that they will never forget. Never, ”said Hearn, CEO of Matchroom

Promotions, in a video posted on social media.

Idol of his country, Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (30 years, 55 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) will try to snatch the WBO title from Briton Billy Joe Saunders (31 years, undefeated in 30 fights), to add him to his collection including the WBC and WBA belts in this category.

In 2016, he stole the WBO middleweight belt from the Briton. Liam smith in the same place, in front of more than 50,000 spectators.

“We feel like we are having another amazing boxing event with this fight,” he commented. Jerry jones, owner of the place and the Cowboys franchise.

“When Jerry Jones told us we could fit 70,000 people here, it was obvious,” Hearn said. “After the pandemic, it is a dream come true. We need a celebration. We will give them a party that they will not forget ”, insisted the promoter.