Canelo revealed that he negotiated with some kidnappers the release of one of his brothers

The insecurity in our country is not easy to cover, even for athletes who have lived moments of anguish, just as the current champion of the WBC, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who revealed that he had to negotiate with some kidnappers the release of his brother.

In interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Canelo recounted the moments of anguish he experienced when negotiating with the captors of one of his brothers in 2018, prior to his fight against Rocky Fielding in New York.

“For three days I negotiated with those idiots to let him go. Three days … And I also had to fight that Saturday, and a thousand interviews and everything and nobody knew anything about this … They see me up there and say: ‘Wow, it’s very easy’. But nothing is easy in this life. Everything is difficult…. ”, He narrated Canelo.

When asked if he sought support from the Mexican Government, Canelo, He expressed that he did not do so, since he considered that they were involved in the criminal act.

“No, no, never. Because, it’s even hard on Mexico… Because maybe they were involved in that situation. “

Show Player