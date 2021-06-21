Canelo, his fans and the hidden history in Charlo-Montiel

As with Gennady Golovkin and Demetrius Andrade, Jermall Charlo is judged by Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s followers on each rival and each performance with a magnifying glass. To Charlo, especially, after Oscar de la Hoya revealed that the man from Guadalajara avoided or was directly afraid of facing Charlo.

From this, the forum of our last video, unusually, was filled with posts where the fighter Charlo-Montiel went unnoticed. Or rather, it was used to question Charlo’s performance in every way possible. It is alleged that Canelo knocks him out, it is alleged until it is Charlo who avoids him and that is cited as the reason for his failure to rise to 168 pounds.

The incongruity, evidently, smells of pure exorcism of guilt. Not just because of the De La Hoya indictment. It seems that every radical fanatic tries to erase from the recent past, opaque, monetary and mere sparring performances, such as Avni Yildirim, Callum Smith or Rocky Fielding. For example. And as we explain and detail in this first video of the Series ‘El Juicio de las Redes’, there is a clear error on the part of Canelo’s fans, who at the end of the day only leaves Canelo himself badly off, that is, that it is intended to defend and praise.

In the video is the story, it is good that you pay attention to the screenshots, the chosen comments from the forum and especially the conclusion. Why, like any video on this Channel: “not watching it until the end, is the same as not understanding what it is about and without understanding what it is about, it is another incongruity to comment or comment on each video.”