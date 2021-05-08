Canelo expects a difficult fight in the first rounds: “He has a very difficult style”

This Friday the weighing ceremony of the combat between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Y Billy Joe Saunders, for the battle this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas, and the Mexican boxer warned that he expects a very complicated fight in the first rounds.

He ensures that he is prepared to overcome the difficulties that may arise and stay with the unification of the super middleweight titles that will be in dispute.

“I expect a tough fight the first few rounds, more than anything. I have been involved in these fights for a long time, I have the necessary experience to be able to deal with it and I am ready for tomorrow (Saturday), ”explained the 30-year-old boxer after the weigh-in.

Billy Joe Saunders is a 31-year-old British fighter of Gypsy descent. She was a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She is a left-handed guard and her style could be uncomfortable for the Guadalajara.

“He has a very difficult style, apart from being a left-handed fighter, but, at these levels, I have to adapt to everything, to any situation and style and I’m ready for that,” he added.

“I feel very happy, very grateful to everyone that they are here and I hope to give them a great fight tomorrow and say thank you to everyone. I already missed them a lot, ”he said about the fans that he trusts in another good fight on his part.

It will be an event with more than 70 thousand fans, the largest since the pandemic raged around the world. However, the show and sanitary measures are guaranteed for such a fight.