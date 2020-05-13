CDMX.- The boxer Mario Cázares was interviewed by Ernesto Amador in his program ‘You cannot play boxing’, where he assured that he had already defeated Canelo Álvarez once, as an amateur and if he were to face him again, “it would leave him crying”.

In the interview, Mario Cázares said that at age 15, he beat Canelo in the final of a national Olympiad, and assured that they were awarded a trophy for the best fight of the Olympiad.

Years later, Mario Cázares pointed out that he trained in the gym of Freddie roach in Los Angeles, with Juan Carlos Martínez ‘El Panda’, when they received the visit of Floyd Mayweather, who learned that Cázares defeated Canelo.

He finds out that I beat Canelo, he greets me and laughing, he tells me ‘we have won two, you and me’ and he laughs, ”he declared.

Regarding ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, he pointed out that the fight they had was not difficult to beat, but there were many blows and there were also two people “with a lot of heart”.

Canelo divides, he assures

Mario Cázares He noted that Mexico is looking for a boxer like Julio César Chávez, Juan Manuel Márquez, Erik Morales, Salvador Sánchez, among others, who unite, ensuring that Canelo divides society.

I think that 80% do not want it and 20% do, something that did not happen with the boxers of before, who united, united families and friends, “he said.

Mario Cázares said that he seeks to be someone who always stands out for Mexico and unites society.

Regarding a fight with Canelo, Cázares pointed out that there are many boxers who are looking to fight with the Mexican, due to financial reasons, but he is “not moved” by a fight against Álvarez.

Mario Cázares prepares to fight and win with whoever, whatever his name is. If Canelo is in the way, too. In that fight of the Olympiad, Canelo cried a lot and I think that if we fight again, we will leave him crying again, ”said Cázares.

The boxer stressed that he is now looking to prepare himself with his team in the best way and is looking to fight for a world title in the 168 pound category.

