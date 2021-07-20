Canelo believes that Castaño beat Charlo

Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez congratulated Brian Castaño for the fight against Jermell Charlo, despite the fact that it ended in a draw. For the majority of fans, the Argentine made enough merits to score the victory. The Mexican boxer also shares that opinion.

Brian Castaño, I’ll tell you one thing. For me, you won. They (the judges) saw a draw but for me you won, what a great fight. I congratulate you a lot”Canelo declared.

Castaño thanked the Aztec’s congratulations as follows “Thank you very much brother”.