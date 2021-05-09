Canelo beat Saunders by technical KO: “I broke his cheekbone”

Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarez (55-12, 37 KO) won by technical KO British Billy Joe Saunders (cut him undefeated) after eight rounds and took every super middleweight world title: He already had that of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC), and now he added that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO). Canelo closed his eye and hurt his cheekbone a lot, which is why they stopped the fight. “I think I broke his cheekbone,” he blurted out.. Indisputable.

The fight took place at AT&T in Arlington, located in Texas (United States), and could be followed through the DAZN App, available on any Android or iOS device. There were 73,126 spectators in the stadium, a record number in the middle of the pandemic. Alvarez filled the eyes of the entire audience and the face of blows to Saunders, that had started well, but could not hold the power of the Mexican, every day more legend.

“As I said before, the fight was going to unfold after the seventh round and It was not as difficult as I expected. That’s when I realize my good preparation and that I keep improving day by day. I got settled in very quickly, I knew this was going to happen. I think I broke his cheekbone and he knew it wasn’t going to come out. I said ‘he’s not going to come out because I broke his cheekbone’, and that’s how it was “Canelo released with all the belts in his hands. And he shouted: “Thank you all. Long live Mexico, you bastards!”

How was the fight? Canelo managed the times, the blows and the excitement of the public. Although he let go of the first round, measuring the British (good jabs), then he was connecting the best blows and hurting the opponent. The Mexican’s rights lifted people up and forced Saunders to step back. Álvarez threw the flexo and the face. One and one. Variety and speed.

“You’re already getting into the rhythm, are you feeling better? Don’t be careless,” Canelo was told in the corner. So it was. Another forehand with dynamite, beyond Saunders saying it didn’t hurt … In the fifth round the European recovered (it was the second round he won), but from then on it was all Mexican.

And in the eighth he liquidated it at sheer power: hook to the liver to start opening the defense, arms up to infect people even more, Billy Joe’s self-love and the uppercut squarely on the European’s right cheekbone with which he closed his eye and forced him not to go out to ninth. What’s more, from there he went straight to the hospital.

There was no doubt that he would win. All the judges had him up on the scorecards and the boxing and hierarchy difference was very clear in Texas. “I am very grateful to know where I come from, it is an honor to be before so many people, to bring happiness and triumphs to my people, my country, my family, my team … Much pride,” he said.

