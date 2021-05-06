Canelo and the next big fight: “Ready to make history”

This Saturday there will be good boxing. Saúl Canelo Álvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Arlington in Texas with the WBC Super Middleweight belt at stake. In the previous one, the Mexican was consulted about the style of his rival on duty and the factor that he is left-handed, something that usually tends to make right-handed fighters uncomfortable.

“I know what Billy Joe Saunders has, he is a fast fighter, who moves a lot and is left-handed. It is difficult but at these levels I have to adapt to any style and I am ready to make history as well as for any style”, Canelo sentenced, showing the confidence he has in himself even though he knows that it will not be an easy fight.

In addition, the Aztec boxer was asked what virtue he would have liked to have from the fighters he saw, and he did not hesitate for a second to remember the gift that made Iron Mike’s career gigantic. “Mike Tyson, because he had a brutal punch, even if he brushed you he would knock you down”revealed.

WHEN DO CANELO AND BILLY SAUNDERS FIGHT?

The fight will take place starting at 10:00 p.m. (Argentine time) at the AT&T in Arlington, located in the aforementioned city of Texas. Those who are in the United States, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia will be able to observe the fight from 8:00 p.m., while for the rest of South America, it will be at the same time as our country.

WHERE TO SEE CANELO ÁLVAREZ VS BILLY JOE SAUNDERS LIVE?

For Argentina and the rest of South America, the contest will only be transmitted through the DAZN app, which can be downloaded from any Android or IOS device. In addition, as usual, you will also be able to follow the actions and minute by minute on Olé’s website.

To download the app, click here and we give you this video that helps you understand how you can do it.

CANELO ÁLVAREZ RECORD

The Mexican enters the imminent duel with 55 victories, two draws and one loss in a total record of 58 fights. In addition, it should be remembered that on February 27, Canelo faced and defeated the Turkish Avni Yildirim, thus retaining the title of the WBA Super Middleweight, The Ring and WBC.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS RECORD

Unlike his rival on duty, Billy Joe Saunders entered the ring fewer times and registers a personal record of 30 victories. In addition, a data for nothing less, it does not have defeats or draws in its history.

The last precedent of the British? At the end of 2020, more precisely on December 4, when another Englishman, Martin Murray (Maravilla Martínez’s rival in 2013), was measured and defeated, by unanimous decision of the jury, after twelve rounds of pure blow. The victory against Murray allowed him to retain the WBO Super Middleweight title.

