Canelo and Saunders, passionate and hot clash for this Saturday

Darío Pérez

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, an American city within Texas, will break the record for attendance at an indoor boxing show on Saturday, in force since Ali-Spinks II in 1978, which had an attendance of 63,352 spectators on the call “ Battle of New Orleans ”, and it will also be the sporting event with the most public after the pandemic.

No less than 65,000 spectators, in unrestricted capacity, have already bought their tickets for the fight between Saul Alvarez Y Billy Joe Saunders, beating such mythical fights as Julio César Chávez-Pernell Whitaker of 1993.

Canelo (55-1-2, 37 KO) will step into the ring for the third time in 150 days, something unusual for the biggest stars in world boxing. After his resounding victories against Callum Smith, by wide unanimous decision, and Avni Yildirim, in just three rounds, he puts on his boxing shoes, pants and gloves to take another step in his desire for total super middleweight unification: He could add the WBO to his current WBA and WBC titles on Saturday, held by his rival.

Álvarez, for many the best boxer of any weight today, is in an absolute fullness as an athlete, showing a maturity and evolution that help him to enter into discussions as ambitious as the best Mexican boxer in history. His defense is almost impregnable, as he constantly shares on social networks, where his followers enjoy his dodge and crossbow classes, and his tandem with the corner, led by Eddy Reynoso, is one of the most solid nowadays.

To this he adds an estimable punch, which he bases on the accumulation of punishment, since he has never been a one-handed knocker. This Saturday, it is being played to increase his legend with the boxer within the supermedia that could cause him the most problems (in the ring, outside of it it has already been quite clear), if we trust the opinion of numerous analysts. Caleb Plant, holder of the IBF belt, would wait for him in September for total unification in the event that the Jalisco team beat Saunders tomorrow. Canelo, world super welterweight, middle, super middle and light heavyweight champion could approach his biggest milestone tomorrow, as he would be one fight away from “sweeping” a weight class with all of his world belts flaunting.

Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KO) is one of those boxers we already wanted to see in a fight against a world-class rival. After good rivals on your business card. Like Chris Eubank Jr, John Ryder, Andy Lee or David Lemieux, he has the opportunity of a lifetime. All those mentioned, and many others, were dispatched by the one born near London with his technical boxing, reminiscent of the amateur stage and showy defense.

He is not an attacking fighter, but he does not mind going the distance because of his good physical preparation and infinite confidence in his abilities. In his last fight, this left-handed fighter defeated his compatriot Martin Murray by unanimous and wide decision, already in a stage of decline. It is his third defense of the WBO super middleweight world title, in this case also with the added unifying nuance; in the lower category, the middle one, he was British, European, Commonwealth and also world champion. Curriculum to overshadow the best of today is not lacking.

The fight has been marked by the usual bravado of Billy Joe Saunders, this time multiplied by having more people listening to him. After threatening to go back home if he did not put on a ring of the measures he wanted (something that was not in the contract), repeatedly lacking the press and even journalists personally, the confrontations with Álvarez were tense, even going so far as to exchange insults between the teams. Rare in Canelo, common in Saunders.

In the face to face, Canelo he pointed: «I feel very grateful and happy, because through boxing we returned to normality. I’m ready for this fight, Saunders is a very skilled southpaw, but I’m not the same as 6 or 7 years ago. I am more mature, I have grown in all aspects, you will see it ”.

“I have been involved in very important fights, but this will be one more day at the office. I come to win, boxing is part of my life ”.

“They have spoken and tried to blur me, but I already knew this would happen. We know that he is coming to move, but if he wants to beat me he has to stop and we will be waiting for him there ”.

For its part, Saunders He has shouted to all the winds that he has everything to beat the current king of all weights, and that the pressure and psychology game will be more than that on Saturday night.

I’ve been in boxing my whole life. I am a gypsy, we know that it is difficult to go through things, but everything happens for a reason. I am not coming for money or publicity, I am coming for victory. We have the sweet, the salty and the intelligence ».

“He is a great champion, but this weekend he made the wrong opponent. I know the judges will be professional and fair. I’ve had pressure from fans before, in fact the pressure is for both of them and in the end they will yell my name. “

We will talk about the support of this highly anticipated meeting, which is scheduled to start around 5:00, in another news item. The evening will be seen in Spain at dawn from Saturday to Sunday on DAZN.