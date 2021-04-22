Canelo and Saunders had their online press conference

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders held an online press conference this Wednesday with just under three weeks remaining for their fight for the Super Middleweight Championship of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the versions of the WBC and WBO .

The fight will take place on May 8 at AT&T Stadium, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to be a great confrontation between two of the best fighters in the division today.

“The truth is that it is something very important for us to make history and these fights are important for what we want to achieve in boxing,” Alvarez began in his conversation with promoter Eddie Hearn through the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

Regarding his rival, Canelo highlighted his virtues and said that he needs to beat him to advance another step in his career. “I know what Saunders has. He’s a fast fighter, a fighter who moves, he’s left-handed and tough. But at these levels I have to adapt to any style, “said the Mexican.

“I am going to win, without a doubt. I am training a hundred. I’m going to win and that’s the only thing that goes through my head, ”continued the Guadalajara native.

For his part, Saunders spoke about Canelo and the importance of the fight he will have with him in what will be the biggest fight of his career so far.

«I respect every fighter who steps into the ring. I don’t put myself below or above anyone. It is a legacy fight for all that is at stake, “he said.

When there are only a few weeks left before the confrontation, the fight is warming up and the massive presence of fans in the arena is expected for an event that promises to be unforgettable.