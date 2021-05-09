Canelo Álvarez’s blow that “broke his cheekbone” and made Billy Joe Saunders keep his tongue



Moment when Canelo Álvarez bursts the cheekbone of Billy Joe Saunders, whom he defeated in Dallas.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

The triumph of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on Billy Joe Saunders Saturday night in Dallas, although expected by all, had a dose of surprise at the way it was achieved, when the british fighter lived his best rounds of the fight.

Canelo defeated Saunders by technical knockout after he no longer left for round 9, with which the Mexican took away the WBO super middleweight title to now add three of the four belts in the division.

Saunders had been encouraged by dominating at least two of the previous three rounds, but in the eighth round he suffered a devastating blow.

The uppercut that secured Canelo the victory 💥 (@Autozone) pic.twitter.com/mkWlSzLFm0 – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Canelo had tried the uppercut on several occasions without much success, but he kept “hunting” it and this time the impact was forceful on the region of Saunders’ right eye, who survived the rest of the assault while Álvarez began to celebrate with fans knowing that he had hurt his rival.

CANELO MEANS BUSINESS. 😤 pic.twitter.com/cH2Y37vEK3 – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

The Mexican explained after the fight that at the end of that round 8 he reached the corner and that he told his coach that he had broken Saunders’s cheekbone and that he was not going to continue. He was not mistaken.

According to Eddie Hearn, Billy Joe Saunders busted his eye socket and his trainer refused to let him go back out. pic.twitter.com/72eH1e4tCC – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Before the winning shot that allegedly broke his opponent’s orbital bone, Canelo was possibly one to three rounds ahead, but Saunders had made the contest interesting with his mobility, distance and a consistent jab.

At one point he even lowered his arms and stuck out his tongue in imitation of his compatriot and friend Tyson Fury, who was in his corner.

SAUNDERS IS FEELING HIMSELF 😮 pic.twitter.com/Pb4je27N9X – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

After the uppercut there would be no more laughs or tongues out. Canelo sentenced him with a blow to take away his championship and confirm himself as the number 1 fighter on the planet.