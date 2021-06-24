Canelo Álvarez would be willing to fight Jermall Charlo

It seems that the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, has already written down who will be his next rival after facing in September Caleb Plant. Is about Jermall Charlo, who on the weekend successfully defended his middleweight title against Juan Montiel.

According to the publication of Box News 24, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, accepted the challenge of Jermall Charlo, With this, they will finally be able to confront and end a long wait for the American.

“The hour of Jermall Charlo. I am first focused on Caleb Plant. It’s almost time for Jermall charlo Y Canelo face each other ”, were supposedly the words of the super middle champion.

For some years now, Charlo has sought to finalize the fight with Canelo, But, he has not found a positive response from the Mexican, until now.

Canelo will be facing Caleb Plant in September, if he came out with the victory, he would be completing the fight against I chatted.

