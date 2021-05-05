Canelo Álvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders: time and TV for the super middleweight belt unification fight

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight at AT&T in Arlington, Texas (Photo: Getty Images)

This Saturday, May 8, speculation ends and after many twists and turns, with crossed accusations, Saúl «El Canelo» Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will face each other in a unification bout of the WBA, WBC, WBO World titles and The Ring Magazine , in the super middleweight division. The fight will take place at the AT&T in Arlington, Texas, United States, and will have more than 60,000 spectators.

Canelo knows that the Briton, who is undefeated in 30 fights, with 14 knockouts, has a different boxing style than the vast majority of fighters he has faced in recent times, with great mobility and very strategic when entering and go out of combat. It will undoubtedly be the most difficult fight on the way to fulfilling his goal of becoming the undisputed world champion of the super middleweight division, according to many.

“Very few fighters have managed to unify titles. In Latin America no one did, at 168 (pounds) no one did. Only the best have done it and I want to be one of the best “said Álvarez, who in case of victory would only have to win the title of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), which is owned by the American Caleb Plant.

In the preview of this fight, it is worth noting that ‘Canelo’ Álvarez arrives in Texas with a mark of 55 wins, two draws and just one loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

The fight can be seen on the DAZN television signal and also on its Stream platform except in Mexico, as there it will be carried by TV Azteca and Televisa. It remains to be seen if ESPN will also televise the billboard for the rest of Latin America.

The start of the billboard, which can be seen in its entirety on DAZN, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. In Argentina the start of the show is agreed from 9:00 p.m., in Colombia and Mexico from 7:00 p.m.

The start of the stellar combat between Canelo Álvarez and Saunders is estimated for around 11:00 p.m. Eastern and 8:00 p.m. Pacific. In Argentina it would then start around 00.00, while in Mexico and Colombia from 22.00.