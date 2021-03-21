Canelo Álvarez: the Mexican left his mark at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood | Boxing

Saul Canelo Alvarez does not stop making history for Mexican boxing since today he put his footprints on the renowned Hollywood Chinatown Theater, California, along with the main figures of sport. The Tapatio took a new step to be immortalized in the history of Mexican boxing.

Every time the born in Guadalajara is news is because it takes another step to return to make history in the sport of fists. Because of this, it is that the fighter of Eddy reynoso wants to be the first fighter in his land to consecrate himself Unified World Champion.

Anyway, this afternoon he marked his name by fire in the renowned Hollywood Chinatown Theater, California, by leaving your mark and your signature on the famous route.“There are times when words cannot be found for this, I always dreamed of being a World Champion as a child, and one cannot imagine what you are going to be. I dreamed of the best, but I never imagined so much “, expressed Canelo Alvarez as reported by Record Diary.

The Mexican immortalized his name on the renowned Hollywood promenade. (Instagram)



And I add: “This is an honor for me, it is a pride to be Mexican, that I am here putting your footprints in the Chinese Theater, it is something incredible”. The Mexican is the first athlete, after Kobe bryant in leaving his name on the renowned ride.

It should be remembered that the Canelo Alvarez prepares to fight again on May 8 against Billy Joe Saunders for the WBA Super Middleweight World Titles, CMB, OMB Y The Ring Magazine.