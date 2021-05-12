Canelo Álvarez thanks Teresita, an 82-year-old “grandmother” who lights candles for him in their fights

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

For JAD EL REDA COLUMNIST, WRITER

Saúl Álvarez beat Billy Joe Saunders by TKO last Saturday, catching the WBO super middleweight belt that the Englishman held. However, with these performances, Canelo has won more than belts, he has won the affection of fans like Doña Teresita, an 82-year-old grandmother who is a fan of Jalisco.

According to her granddaughter, who posted on her Twitter account, her grandmother lights candles for her every time Canelo fights.

