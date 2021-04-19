Canelo Álvarez supervised Andy Ruiz’s sparring session

The day of the return of the former heavyweight world champion is approaching, Andy Ruiz, who has already started his last part of his preparation towards his fight with Chris Arreola, therefore began the sparring sessions under the supervision of the current champion of the 168 pounds, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

In the video it is shown as Canelo polish the skills of Ruiz above the ring, giving advice of how to defend yourself and avoid the blows of your rival.

Andy Ruiz Jr getting advice from pound-for-pound king Canelo in between rounds while sparring… [📽️ Henry Garcia] pic.twitter.com/jaBSLUL76p – Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 16, 2021

It is no surprise what a great friendship he has Andy ruiz Y Canelo, far from both training with Eddy Reynoso, The two have shared great moments and this time is no exception.

