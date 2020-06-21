© Etzel Espinosa

Saúl « Canelo » Álvarez, the biggest star in boxing today.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez prepares to return to the ring and shows that he has not let his guard down during isolation from the coronavirus pandemic.

The cinnamon, a four-weight champion, he has trained very hard throughout the running of the bulls and showed his powerful physique on social networks.

The Mexican superstar has not fought since moving up to light heavyweight in November, where he knocked out Sergey Kovalev for the WBO belt.

Canelo has since planned to lose his weight, with a proposed fight against Billy Joe Saunders. However, the coronavirus postponed the fight, and at the same time, Saunders lost his license to box after post a video that explains how to hit women.

However, Billy Joe Saunders could still apply for a license to box in the United States, authorizing him to fight Canelo.

