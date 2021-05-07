‘Canelo’ Álvarez sees possible a third fight against Golovkin

The mexican champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez admitted this Thursday that “there is” the possibility of a third confrontation against the also monarch, the kazako Gennadiy Golovkin, the biggest rival he has faced.

Álvarez, who returns to the ring on Saturday seeking to become the only champion within super middleweight when he exhibits his World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Council (WBC) titles against the World Organization (WBO) monarch. ), English Billy Joe Saunders, now believes that the duel against Golovkin is “possible”.

At least, that could be Alvarez’s next goal after he completes unifying the titles within his category. “The truth is that I am open to any option that is valid for my career”said Álvarez, two days before facing Saunders, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), the home of the Dallas Cowboys, of the National Football League (NFL).

However, it all happens because Golovkin is promoted to super middleweight, something that is not so clear after he made the last two fights at middleweight.

The option of a possible third fight could seal a great trilogy between Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 knockouts) and Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 fast-track wins). The two previous fights between the two ended with controversies.

All but the judges saw that Golovkin was the winner of the first fight, which took place in 2017 and ended with a null fight decision. Even more controversial was the victory by split decision of Álvarez, 30, in the rematch match, so the whole field was prepared for the third game to be a box office success when the coronavirus pandemic allows it.

The incentive will not only be the title but that Golovkin has beaten all the fighters he has faced, except Alvarez.

Throughout the preparation for this weekend’s fight against Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs), Alvarez has said that he wants to become the unified champion in the super middleweight division.

But the winner of the fight between Álvarez and the 31-year-old Englishman will have three of the four main belts, given that the American Caleb Plant it owns that of the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

The 39-year-old Golovkin has repeatedly clamored for a third fight with Alvarez after the two controversial decisions in his previous bouts.

Alvarez said Golovkin must move up a weight class for the fight to be a possibility. “Why wouldn’t he?” Alvarez argued, citing the fact that he went from junior middleweight to middleweight to face Golovkin, who currently doesn’t have a fight scheduled.