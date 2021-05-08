Canelo Álvarez – Saunders: Schedule and where to watch the boxing match on TV

The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and the british Billy Joe Saunders face in a fight for the super middleweight titles of the World Boxing Association (AMB), World Boxing Council (CMB) and World Boxing Organization (OMB), as well as the title launched by the American magazine ‘The Ring‘. It will be one of the most anticipated duels in the first half of 2021.

The combat takes place in the AT&T Stadium Arlington, in the stadium of Texas and with the public in the stands. The objective of the two fighters is to unify the different titles that are put into play of the super middleweight. Canelo acts as a defender of the belts of the WBA, the WBC and ‘The Ring’, while Saunders is the current belt champion of the OMB. It will not be a fight for the unification of the weight titles, since that of the FIB, which belongs to Caleb Plant.

‘Canelo’ Alvarez party as a favorite to victory. The Mexican has had in mind in recent months this fight against Saunders; In fact, the Englishman already sounded like his possible rival in the face of a fight at the end of 2020. This, finally, ended up measuring him Callum smith, another Briton, before him took the victory with clarity.

The one of Smith It was the first of the fights that ‘Canelo’ has faced, on his return to the forefront of boxing, after the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to that victory, harvested on December 19, just over two months ago, on February 27, ‘Canelo’ defeated the Turkish Avni Yildirim.

Those two victories allow the Mexican to appear at the meeting this Saturday as the defending champion of three of the titles that are put into play, with the aim of adding that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), in order to establish himself as the absolute champion of super middleweight. For this reason, ‘Canelo’ now wants to take another step in his fight against Saunders.

Saunders He is a British fighter who, at 31, will face the most outstanding fight of his career. He has been world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO)both a middleweight and super middleweight that he has focused on for the past two years. Won the super middleweight belt for the first time OMB in 2019; He has defended him twice and now he will defend him for the third time against the most difficult possible, but also with the possibility of adding the titles he owns ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

The Mexican comes to this fight with a balance of 55 victories, 37 of them by KO, two void and one defeat; the suffered against Floyd maywether in 2013. His greater experience and the greater popularity of many of his rivals place him as a favorite, against a Saunders that is undefeated and that accumulates 30 wins in as many combats. 16 of them have been by KO, but Saunders has spent most of his career in Britain, so this will be the first time it has come under the spotlight on a global scale. His last fight was last December, when he achieved victory against Martin Murray.

Canelo Álvarez Schedule – Billy Joe Saunders

The fight is played today, in the early morning from Saturday 8 to Sunday 9 May, scheduled to start at 2.00 hours

Where to see the Canelo Álvarez – Billy Joe Saunders?

The battle can be seen through the platform DAZN. You can follow all the information about it by the Mundo Deportivo website.