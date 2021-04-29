Canelo Álvarez reveals that he negotiated his brother’s freedom | AFP

One of the sports celebrities in Mexico in terms of Box es Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, made strong revelations in an interview, the young man boxer The 30-year-old had to negotiate with his kidnappers who had his brother to release him.

If you are an admirer of the young athlete, you will know that he does not currently live in Mexico, he had a strong reason that forced him to change residence, this was revealed in an interview with Graham bensinger renowned American journalist and businessman.

On April 28, this interview was shared on YouTube on the Graham Bensinger channel, where he revealed certain situations from both his career and his life, we will share it with you right away.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez He confessed that before his debut in the beautiful city of New York, in the United States, already as a consolidated boxer, he had to start a conversation with people who had deprived one of his brothers, who was in Mexico at that time.

The boxer originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco was born on July 18, 1990, he quickly became a star of this characteristic sport, to date has 55 victories from 58 fights and is considered one of the personalities that earns the most money, although he no longer lives in Mexico, surely he feels proud to belong to such a beautiful country, although of course there are some exceptions that he himself and his family have suffered, as is the deprivation of liberty.

This event occurred in 2018 and he commented during the interview that he spent three days negotiating with these people, being up to date on the phone himself all the time, it began on a Monday and on Saturday he had the sports meeting in New York.

He also commented that after having negotiated the mere fact of imagining that in the event that it had been other people who were also important to him, such as his parents and even a daughter, what perhaps “solved” quickly for him would have been more complicated Fortunately, his brother was unharmed after Saul’s intervention.

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragan The boxer’s full name also commented that he was the one who gave directions to his cousin when he was on the phone, telling him what to respond to with each interaction with the kidnappers.

Something that perhaps caught the interviewer’s attention is that El “Canelo“He did not notify the authorities and it was because he feared that they themselves were involved and that they were accomplices of the situation he was going through at that time.

Perhaps many people believe that seeing him in the ring or in his interviews is something simple for him and the truth is that it is not like that, especially because now he fears for the safety of his family, also stating that he would like his whole family to be living elsewhere, precisely for their safety, but apparently it is somewhat more complicated because everyone already has their lives made in Mexico.

Another thing that the WBC World Super Welterweight Champion expressed is his dissatisfaction with the way in which the authorities of his own country have handled this type of situation, paying attention to other issues that are not as important to him as insecurity, because he would prefer to live in another country other than Mexico due to the strong insecurity that exists in the country.

Before ending the interview, he came to the conclusion that laws should be created that are really severe and punish those who commit this type of atrocities, including other types as well, with the aim that those who wish to commit them think about it more than once before. Act.

Surely several personalities of Mexican origin have the same opinion as Saúl, something should definitely change in the country, but in the meantime, those who have the opportunity travel and reside elsewhere.