Canelo Álvarez responds to BJ Saunders for calling him corrupt

The fight on May 8 between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the british, Billy Joe Saunders, begins to heat up with the war of declarations, therefore, the Tapatío was not silent regarding the European’s comments that his meeting is already “arranged.”

In an interview for the channel Youtube, Fino Boxing, Canelo responded to comments from Saunders by calling him corrupt and that their fight is fixed.

“Media from England can’t come, because they won’t let them. The rest is talking, they are excuses. Is making excuses ahead of time. I do my thing, I’m going to go up to win on May 8, what I want to do, “he explained.

He even stated that all boxers are looking for a fight against him, in a specific case that of Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez.

“Let them fight each other (Charlo and Benavidez), It would be good. Also for the public it would be good. We will see later ”.

Show Player