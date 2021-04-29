‘Canelo’ Álvarez remembers the kidnapping of his brother and denounces the insecurity of Mexico

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has a foot and a half off Mexico. The Mexican boxer is seriously considering changing his residence permanently and settling in USA given the insecurity that exists in his country and that he lived in his own flesh when in 2018 one of his brothers was kidnapped, as he has now recalled in an interview he has given to the American journalist Graham Bensinger.

“There are too many insecurities, that is why I am no longer here in Mexico, because there is too much insecurity. Much more for me and my family. It is too insecure and the government does not worry about that, it worries about other things ”.

He recalled the kidnapping that his brother suffered in 2018, which he himself negotiated with the kidnappers and which he did not report to the Mexican police, in a year in which he was measured before Gennady Golovkin (in the month of September) and Rocky fielding (in the month of December), rivals he ended up beating in the ring. “I gave interviews and nothing was ever heard. When they all see me there they think it is very easy, but nothing is easy in this life ”.

In addition, the fighter of Guadalajara Jalisco) He has criticized that boxing does not have greater support from the Mexican government, since in his opinion it is the sport “that has given Mexico the most glory.”

Since the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in Mexico a year and a half ago, the average number of people murdered in Mexico is about a hundred a day.

Focused on his fight against Saunders

Saúl has granted this interview in the final sprint of his preparation to measure himself on May 8 at Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (United States), which for many is one of the great fights of the year. At stake, three titles of the supermedia. It will be the second fight of the Mexican boxer after the one carried out against Avni Yildrim last February.