Canelo Álvarez-Oscar De La Hoya and the million dollar question

In an interview with the Telemundo network, Saúl Canelo Álvarez, referred to the working relationship he had with Oscar De La Hoya and confessed that he was disappointed and had harsh words to define De La Hoya and his environment.

“At some point (I was disappointed), because they are people who only see for their own good and their interests. They manage to say that ‘or I am your friend, we are family’, but it is never like that. And we are loyal; but not all people are like that ”.

He also highlighted the importance of now having control of his career as a Free Agent and indirectly spoke of how they played dirty on him: “They didn’t manipulate me, they wanted to play different things on me. They said one thing and it was another, I realized that three or four years ago. Before signing with DAZN there were already problems ”.

Canelo, who a few months ago brought a lawsuit for 280 million dollars against De La Hoya, GBP and DAZN in court, a lawsuit that failed, when he refers to De La Hoya he does not usually mention that he is grateful. The word disappointment, in a way, is the opposite.

And in this morning monologue, precisely, the exercise is that: analyze whether Canelo should, despite everything, be grateful to Oscar De La Hoya and the ten years in which he directed his career. The question in the title of the video is who in this story owes whom. And here (in the video) we have the answer to that question.

