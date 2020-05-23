Updated on 05/22/2020 at 19:07

Although the coronavirus quarantine (COVID-19) led to the suspension of various sports, the successful return of the WWE and the UFC, both without an audience, encouraged the promoter of the boxer Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez start agreeing a fight for the month of September.

Saúl had to suspend his agreed fight for May 5, so he and his promoter Golden Boy Promotions They are already looking for a date for a fight, whether with the public behind closed doors, always following the sanitary measures recommended in each country.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 02: Canelo Alvarez celebrates his victory over Sergey Kovalev after their WBO light heavyweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez won with an 11th-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus / .)

The possibility of making a fight already gave it Eric Gomez, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions: “We are going to discuss it and start talking about it with Canelo and with everyone involved. If it is something Canelo would approve of and is willing to do, and we can make it work for everyone involved, we will. ”

The ‘Canelo’ continues to train at his camp located in San Diego, California. His trainer Eddy Reynoso He is not present as he carried out charitable activities for the families most affected by the coronavirus in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Possible rival

Saúl Álvarez’s promoter is already looking for a rival. One of the possibilities to get into the ring with the Mexican, is the British Billy Joe Saunders, the first alternative that was kept in mind before the pandemic forced many countries to quarantine in mid-March of this year.

Although a fight with Saúl as the protagonist will not be finalized in the coming days, nothing will prevent the promoter Golden Boy (owned by Óscar de la Hoya), from making a fight on July 4, the day of United States independence. The stellar function of the American Ryan García is expected.

