Canelo Álvarez mercilessly knocked out Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Alvarez made Billy Joe Saunders do something Saturday night that Saunders swore he would never do.

The previously undefeated British southpaw refused to continue after the eighth round of his super middleweight title unification bout, which sent a record crowd of 73,126 crazed by Alvarez at AT&T Stadium into a frenzy. Alvarez hurt Saunders during the eighth round and caused significant swelling under the former WBO champion’s right eye.

Once he got back to his corner, Saunders coach Mark Tibbs informed referee Mark Calo-oy that his fighter would not answer the bell for the ninth round.

Alvarez, 30 (56-1-2, 38 KOs), who went as an 8-1 favorite, defended his WBA and WBC super middleweight titles for the second time and won the WBO belt hands-on. by Saunders. Saunders, 31, a two-division champion from Hatfield, England, lost for the first time in his 12-year professional career (31-1, 14 KOs).

Alvarez hasn’t lost a fight in 7 1/2 years, not since retiring, undefeated pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather beat him by 12-round majority decision in September 2013 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Since then, he has won world titles in three more weight classes and by beating Saunders on Saturday night he is one super middleweight title away from becoming a fully unified champion in the 168-pound division.

Now that he has beaten Saunders for the WBO belt, Alvarez will focus on fighting IBF champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) for some time in September. Promoter Eddie Hearn’s contract with Alvarez expired after the Saunders fight, but they hope to continue working together at least during the Plant fight.

The Mexican icon’s victory sent a huge happy crowd home from the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

The announced attendance of 73,126 is an indoor record for boxing in the United States. Saturday night’s attendance eclipsed an indoor record that stood for 42 years, since a crowd of 63,352 attended the heavyweight championship rematch between Muhammad Ali and Leon Spinks in September 1978 at The Superdome in New York. Orleans.

The large crowd on Saturday night was also the largest for a single sporting event in the US since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Saunders was reasonably competitive against Alvarez. Ultimately, however, he couldn’t stop the aggressive and stronger Alvarez from approaching him.

A short right hand inside buzzed Saunders midway through the eighth round. Saunders did his best to hold Alvarez at that point, but once he was free, Alvarez attacked him.

Saunders suffered a cut under

Alvarez hit a right hand as Saunders fell back nearly a minute in the seventh round. Saunders kept his hands moving that round, but didn’t land many effective punches.

Alvarez hit Saunders with a jab as Saunders walked away from him with 1:50 by the end of the sixth round. Saunders landed a left to Alvarez’s body and quickly followed up with another left up at the mid-sixth round mark.

Alvarez hit a right to Saunders’ body during the middle minute of the fifth round. Saunders landed a left hand when Alvarez pressed forward later in the fifth round.

Saunders was more elusive in the fourth round, but didn’t do much more offensively than quick shots at his opponent. Alvarez landed his most effective blow of the fourth round, a right uppercut, with about 40 seconds to go.

Alvarez landed a right hand to the side of Saunders’ head with just over a minute to go in the third round, but Saunders shook his head to indicate the shot didn’t hurt him. Saunders mostly got away from Alvarez and missed with occasional attempts in that third round.

A straight forehand from Alvarez landed a minute in the second round. Saunders faced Alvarez just before the middle of the second round, but quickly backed off when Alvarez responded.

Another straight right from Alvarez sent Saunders back with just over 40 seconds left in the second round.

Alvarez placed a right hand around Saunders’ guard with 1:20 remaining in the first round. Saunders was wary of Alvarez’s power in those first three minutes and for the most part he pumped his jab while trying to stay out of Alvarez’s hitting range.