‘Canelo’ Álvarez makes history by setting his footprints in Hollywood

“Very proud to be Mexican and to be building unique stories,” the boxer from Guadalajara posted on his official Instagram profile along with a photograph in which he appears on his knees, imprinting his hands on the cement.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

The ‘Canelo’ was very proud to represent Mexico, and took the opportunity to thank his family, his fans and the film producer Eli Samaha for the support he has received throughout his career.

“I dreamed of the best but I never imagined so much. Thank you Elie Samaha for making this possible, thank you very much to my entire team, my family and all my fans who always support me,” he said during the ceremony. “This is a pride for me, it is a pride to be Mexican, that I am here putting my footprints in the Chinese Theater, it is something incredible,” he said.