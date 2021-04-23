Canelo Álvarez is the most feared man in the world according to Billy Saunders

The confrontation between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Sanders is getting closer every day and both fighters They have already begun to warm up the pre-match with their statements, as is the case with Saunders, who commented that the Mexican fighter is the most fearsome man in the world.

“He is the most devastating striker on the planet, the most fearsome man in the world”said the British boxer in an interview with Sky Sports.

In the same way, the boxer praised Canelo and confessed that since he began his career, He has always wanted to face the Mexican and in this sense, he promises to offer a great show.

“This fight is a legacy because of the stakes. Canelo It’s been on my radar since I turned pro. Now is my time to shine ”, concluded the British fighter.