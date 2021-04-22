Canelo Álvarez in the UFC? Dana White winked at Guadalajara

The boxing quality of the 168-pound WBC and WBA champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, is recognized by the entire world of sport, especially by the president of the UFC, Dana White, who gave praise for the Mexican.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Dana White, threw flowers for Canelo, recognizing the quality of the boxer above the ring.

“Every time it comes out, it looks better and better. And yes, if he is not the best in the sport, he is one of the best, “he said. Dana White.

Likewise, he stated that Canelo it’s a “bad boy” above the ring and therefore is considered one of the best.

“Canelo is a ‘bad boy’. We are talking about a guy who continues to improve, and looks so good and avoids so many blows, “he explained.

