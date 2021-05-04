Canelo Álvarez: “I am a more mature boxer”

Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez will face this Saturday Billy Joe Saunders, in which it will be the first great mass combat of the year in the United States.

Speaking to “The Last Stand Podcast”, Álvarez analyzed different topics.

About Billy Joe Saunders

“I’m not the same as 5 or 6 years ago, I’m different, I have more experience, I’m a more mature boxer. Then he can say what he wants, but he will be in a fight of a different level.

On Caleb Plant as a future rival

“That’s what I want, all the titles in this division. My first step is Billy Joe Saunders, of course I need to win, and then the next champion is Caleb Plant and that’s the goal.

On facing Jermall Charlo

“Yes. It may be difficult for me to be middleweight now, but let’s look to the future.

On a fight with David Benavídez

“Why not, it would be a great fight. I just want to make fights that people want to see.