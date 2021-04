Argentine Brian Castaño goes for all or nothing. Before him is more than the opportunity to have in his possession all the titles of the main boxing organizations. He would be the first Argentine and Latin boxer to be undisputed world champion in history.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boxeomundial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boxeomundial?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boxeomundia…