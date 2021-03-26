Canelo Álvarez flees black boxers according to African-American fighter



Floyd Mayweather is the only boxer who has defeated the Mexican multi-champion.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

Saúl Álvarez continues to reap triumphs in boxing, however, there are many who believe otherwise. Such is the case of Terence Crawford, who dropped a bomb by declaring that the Mexican boxer is afraid of fighters of color.

According to Crawford, Canelo has always preferred to face boxers of any other race, thus avoiding fighters like Jermall Charlo or Demetrius Andrade. Likewise, he assures that this is because the black fighters are the ones who give more problems and for that reason Canelo has avoided them.

The Mexican, WBC and WBA super middleweight champion, has a history of 58 professional fights in which he has faced 10 black boxers with a positive balance of 9 wins and a loss, given by Floyd Mayweather.

For his part, the opponents of color he defeated were Shane Mosley, Larry Mosley, Jeferson Luis Goncalo, Lanardo Tyner, Lovemore Ndou, Austin Trout, James Kirkland, Daniel Jacobs and Erislandy Lara.