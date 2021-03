After the Mexican boxer Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez filed a lawsuit against his promoter Óscar de la Hoya and his company, Golden Boy Promotions, as well as the streaming platform DAZN, arguing breach of contract, the fighter spoke with CNN about the topic. Although he did not go into details due to legal issues, Álvarez described the process as “delicate” and hopes that everything will have a prompt solution to continue his career.