Canelo Álvarez defeats Saunders by technical knockout. Look at the memes

(CNN Spanish) – Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez beat Englishman Billy Joe Saunders and won his third super middleweight belt.

Álvarez won by technical knockout after playing the eighth round. Suanders’ team decided to stop the fight due to the blow to the right eye that the Briton received, an accurate uppercut.

The fight, for the unification of titles in the super middleweight category, was played in Arlington, Texas, before more than 70,000 fans. The Mexican is now a super middleweight champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), in addition to holding the belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA).

In conversation with Raúl Sáenz, Canelo said before the fight that the key was “to be patient” with what he described as the most difficult opponent of his career.

Saunders declined to appear in the first head-to-head and complained about the size of the ring in which he will fight.

The memes on social networks depicted with humor the blow to the eye that Canelo gave Saunders.

