‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeats Saunders and removes his belt

The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated this Saturday by knockout after eight rounds to the English Billy Joe Saunders to snatch the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization.

After taking a beating in the eighth round, Saunders He ended up with his right eye closed and asked not to go out in a fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in front of more than 73,000 fans, a record for attendance in a closed-stage fight in the United States.

It was an emotional fight in which, after a first round of study, in the second Alvarez, what retained the World Boxing Council and World Association titles, began to punish with his right hand to the stomach.

Saunders, who in the week made fun of the Mexican, the journalists and whoever got in front of him, tried to make a difference with the ‘jab’, and connected good impacts against a patient opponent, better on the counterattacks.

In the fifth, the European hit almost four strokes per minute, took the assault and continued with the recovery in a sixth even round, in which he stuck his tongue out at the Mexican. In the seventh there were good exchanges and Billy Joe looked betterHowever, things changed in the eighth.

A powerful uppercut that slammed into Saunders’s eye marked the fate of the fight.; from there the English grabbed, dirtied the fight and was left defenseless when ‘Canelo’ combined his right hand with accurate hooks that ended the rival.

“I said the fight was going to start after the seventh or eighth, but it wasn’t as difficult as I expected. I broke his cheekbone and knew he was not going to come out; I told my corner, “said the Mexican.

The lawsuit kept Alvarez as the best pound-for-pound fighter of the moment, with 56 wins, 38 on the fast track, with one loss and two draws, while Saunders suffered his first professional setback after 30 wins online.

Alvarez intends to challenge the American in the second part of this year Caleb Plant, monarch of the International Federation, confident of defeating him to clinch all the titles of the super middle category.

In the previous lawsuit, the Mexican Elwin “La Pulga” Soto defeated this Saturday by knockout in nine rounds to the Japanese Katsunari takayama and retained the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight title.