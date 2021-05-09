Canelo Álvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders by TKO and showed why he is the best pound for pound

Canelo Álvarez defeated Saunders (Photo: Ed Mulholland / AFP)

Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders by TKO in the 8th round at AT&T in Arlington, Texas, United States. Consequently, the Mexican boxer was left with the WBO Super Middleweight title, held by the British, and also has the WBA and WBC belts. It also won The Ring Magazine title.

Canelo dominated the fight in almost every instance and delivered the most accurate blows. As a consequence, the Mexican closed his eye and hurt his English adversary’s cheekbone, which is why they stopped the fight. Now he will go in search of the IBF belt, which belongs to Caleb Plant, to decisively establish himself as the best of all super middlemen.

Saunders had to be taken to the hospital after the clash in which he lost the WBO belt to an orbital fracture, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Billy Joe Saunders was transported immediately into an ambulance to be examined for a suspected broken right orbital bone #CaneloSaunders – Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

“As I said before, the fight was going to unfold after the seventh round and it was not as difficult as I expected. That’s when I realize my good preparation and that I keep improving day by day. I was getting settled very quickly, I knew this was going to happen »said Canelo.

And he recounted what he experienced before the 9th round: «I think I broke his cheekbone and he knew it wasn’t going to come out. I said ‘it’s not going to come out because I broke her cheekbone’, and that’s how it was ».

Finally the Mexican boxer closed in full celebration: “Thank you all. Long live Mexico, you bastards! ».