Canelo Álvarez confessed to kidnapping his brother before a fight in 2018

By: Joan Camargo April 28, 2021

Shortly before his combat with Rocky fielding, in 2018, Canelo Alvarez lived one of the worst moments of his life, when a group of criminals kidnapped his brother in Mexico.

In an interview with Graham Besinger, the boxer assured that it was three days of complete anguish until a negotiation for his freedom was achieved.

According to what he said, everything happened specifically between the interview and the weigh-in for the fight that took place at Madison Square Garden from New York City.

“On a Monday before the fight in 2018, On the phone I negotiated everything for three days so the motherfuckers would drop itHe said with annoyance without revealing which of his brothers was kidnapped.

He also confessed: “After negotiating, I still thought what it would have been like if it had been my daughter., my mom or dad, without a doubt it would have been even more difficult and I also had the fight on Saturday, a thousand interviews and no one ever knew anything ”.

The fighter said that did not tell the police anything to avoid any kind of retaliation from criminals against his brother.

“When they call you to tell you that your brother is kidnapped you go crazy in that instant, so I decided that I should take a moment to calm down because I had a fight on the doorstep and I wanted to fix it. Thank God everything went well ”, he sentenced.